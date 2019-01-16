202
Gold, silver higher

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 4:12 pm 01/16/2019 04:12pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,291.60 an ounce — up $5.40.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.56 an ounce — up two cents.

