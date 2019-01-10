Gold, silver slip

NEW YORK (AP) — The (MONTH USED) gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,287.40 an ounce, down $4.60. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.59 an ounce…

