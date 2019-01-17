Gold, silver edge lower

NEW YORK (AP) — The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,291.00 an ounce, down 60 cents. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.47 an ounce,…

NEW YORK (AP) — The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,291.00 an ounce, down 60 cents.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.47 an ounce, down ten cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.