Gold, silver edge lower

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 4:06 pm 01/17/2019 04:06pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,291.00 an ounce, down 60 cents.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.47 an ounce, down ten cents.

Topics:
Latest News
