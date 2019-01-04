Gold, silver edge lower

The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,282.70 an ounce — down $9.10. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.70 an ounce — down a penny.

The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,282.70 an ounce — down $9.10.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.70 an ounce — down a penny.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.