Gold, silver edge higher

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 3:34 pm 01/23/2019 03:34pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,283.10 an ounce — up 60 cents.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.32 an ounce — up six cents.

