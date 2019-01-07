202.5
Gold higher, silver lower

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 4:06 pm 01/07/2019 04:06pm
The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,286.80 an ounce — up $4.10.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.67 an ounce — down three cents.

