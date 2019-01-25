202
Gold, silver gain

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 3:42 pm 01/25/2019 03:42pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,297.40 an ounce — up $18.30.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.64 an ounce — up 40 cents.

