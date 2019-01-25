Gold, silver gain

NEW YORK (AP) — The January gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,297.40 an ounce — up $18.30. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.64 an ounce…

