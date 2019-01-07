Glenstone Foundation gobbles up more property near its museum

It appears Glenstone Foundation Inc. is on a mission to own as much of Wetherfield Lane in Potomac as possible. The foundation that manages the famed Glenstone Museum recently purchased two more properties to its…

It appears Glenstone Foundation Inc. is on a mission to own as much of Wetherfield Lane in Potomac as possible.

The foundation that manages the famed Glenstone Museum recently purchased two more properties to its south at 12053 and 12045 Wetherfield Lane, adding a total of 4.87 acres to its portfolio of properties along the street.

Glenstone already owns additional parcels at 12037 12041, 12049, 12065 and 12067 Wetherfield Lane, all purchased within the past two years. A foundation spokeswoman told the Washington Business Journal last November that it selectively acquires properties abutting the museum as they become available but does not yet have a plan for the parcels.

The 3,688-square-foot house at 12053 Wetherfield sits on 2.64 acres and was purchased for $1,275,000 in October from Youbang Liu and Tang Yubing Liu, who bought the home in 2010 for $1,000,500.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot house at 12045 Wetherfield sits on 2.23 acres and was purchased for $1,250,000 in November…