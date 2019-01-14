Gannett under pressure to sell to hedge fund-backed media company

McLean-based Gannett Co. Inc., publisher of USA Today and dozens of smaller newspapers nationwide, is under pressure to sell. MNG Enterprises Inc., also known as Digital First Media, has sent a letter to Gannett’s board…

McLean-based Gannett Co. Inc., publisher of USA Today and dozens of smaller newspapers nationwide, is under pressure to sell.

MNG Enterprises Inc., also known as Digital First Media, has sent a letter to Gannett’s board of directors offering to buy Gannett (NYSE: GCI) for $12 per share in cash, a 23 percent premium over its Friday closing price and a 41 percent premium to Gannett’s stock price as of Dec. 31. The bid values Gannett at nearly $1.4 billion.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the offer Sunday.

Denver-based Digital First, dominated by New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital LLC, owns a 7.5 percent stake in Gannett, making it the largest active stockholder. In its letter to the Gannett board, MNG writes that Gannett has significantly underperformed its peers over the last two and a half years.

“During this period, Gannett suffered from a series of value-destroying decisions made by an unfocused leadership team – overpaying for a string of non-core aspirational digital…