Furloughed contractor gives voice to the shutdown side gig

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2019 2:48 pm 01/23/2019 02:48pm
The voice on the other end of the line is a mellifluous bass reminiscent of the actor Dennis Haysbert. It belongs to Greg Russell, a furloughed NASA contractor and part-time voice actor.

Russell has used his now month-plus of unplanned time off to advance a voice acting career that’s seen him narrate Smithsonian videos, do radio spots for Pepco and work as the public address announcer for the University of Maryland’s women’s volleyball team. He’s one of many federal government employees and contractors forced to lean on a side hustle to help make ends meet as this partial government shutdown hits the 33-day mark.

In his day job, Russell is a senior systems engineer with Sierra Lobo, a federal contractor headquartered in Fremont, Ohio, that does a lot of technology development and engineering work for NASA and other government clients. About a decade ago, a colleague at ManTech International (NASDAQ: MANT) gave him a flyer advertising a voice acting class in Fairfax. Russell checked…

