Full speed ahead: New Porsche dealership coming in 2021

Penske Automotive Group got the green light from Fairfax County on Tuesday to open a Porsche dealership in Chantilly by 2021.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company’s request to rezone a 4.15-acre parcel south of Route 50 and east of Stonecroft Boulevard for a 63,000-square-foot facility.

The dealership will “emphasize the same level of high-quality architectural design and attention to detail found at Porsche dealerships across the world,” said Andrew Painter, an attorney with Walsh Colucci Lubeley & Walsh PC who represents Penske.

Bristish car maker Aston Martin said last year it plans to open a $12 million dealership in Loudoun County by 2021, replacing an existing one in Vienna.

Painter said the company’s Tysons Porsche dealership “will continue to remain operational for the foreseeable future.”

Porsche models range from the 718 Cayman starting at about $56,900 up to a 911 Carrera starting at $113,000.