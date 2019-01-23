From federal contractor to substitute. How a Vienna resident is dealing with the shutdown.

As an independent contractor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Vienna resident Kelly Johnson has enjoyed a steady job — and paycheck — over seven years leading training programs for DHS employees. “My team is responsible for delivering…

As an independent contractor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Vienna resident Kelly Johnson has enjoyed a steady job — and paycheck — over seven years leading training programs for DHS employees.

“My team is responsible for delivering all needed training throughout our agency,” said Johnson, 35, the sole owner and employee of Spark Solutions LLC.

But the George Mason University graduate has been out of a job since December when the partial federal shutdown began and affected DHS, among other federal agencies.

At first, Johnson figured it would be short-lived. It wasn’t the first time she’d weathered a shutdown.

“I assumed that Congress would come right back from the holidays and immediately after New Years be able to sit down and reach a resolution,” said Johnson, whose firm leads webinars and classes to deliver training for everything from new computer hardware to communication skills. “It never crossed my mind that it would drag on another month after that.”

But…