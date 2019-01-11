Former employees sue private investigation firm, CEO over unpaid wages

Danny Boice, the CEO and founder of private investigation company Trustify Inc., allegedly used company money to pay for personal expenses, including $600,000 for a documentary film about him and his wife, Jennifer Mellon, according…

Danny Boice, the CEO and founder of private investigation company Trustify Inc., allegedly used company money to pay for personal expenses, including $600,000 for a documentary film about him and his wife, Jennifer Mellon, according to a new lawsuit filed by former Trustify employees seeking back pay and other damages.

Eight former employees sued Boice and Arlington-based Trustify in District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Jan. 8. They are seeking damages for work performed and paid time off taken during the month of November 2018, according to the complaint, which claims Trustify violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay them.

The plaintiffs are Matthew Scott, Elisabeth Nugent, Kevin Wiggins, Stacy Blackburn, Bey Wesley, Matthew Blanchard, Bernadette Vielhaber and Andrew Little. Their lawsuit states that all eight were terminated by Boice by email on Nov. 26.

I emailed Boice for comment and will update this story if he responds.

The former employees are…