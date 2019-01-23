202
First new construction in National Landing — a headquarters not named HQ2 — breaks ground

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2019 7:38 am 01/23/2019 07:38am
Work on the very first new building slated for National Landing is underway.

But this has nothing to do with Amazon.com Inc.’s HQ2. The American Physical Therapy Association’s future home at 3030 Potomac Ave. in Alexandria is among the southernmost parcels in National Landing, the rebranded amalgam of Crystal City and Pentagon City in Arlington and portions of Potomac Yard in both Arlington and Alexandria.

National Landing was invented for the purposes of luring Amazon, but it encompasses a much broader area than just the future partial second headquarters of the online retailing and web services giant.

APTA’s seven-story, 115,000-square-foot Centennial Center is expected to open in January 2021, in time for the organization’s 100th anniversary. The building, designed by Gensler, will sit steps away from the existing Potomac Yard Target store, across from the future Potomac Yard Metro station and adjacent to the new headquarters of the National Industries for the Blind.

