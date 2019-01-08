Fairfax County wants your ideas for more Lorton prison redevelopment

Fairfax County is kicking off the second phase of the Lorton prison redevelopment by seeking input from developers who could transform 50 acres home to the Workhouse Arts Center into a destination for everything from…

Fairfax County is kicking off the second phase of the Lorton prison redevelopment by seeking input from developers who could transform 50 acres home to the Workhouse Arts Center into a destination for everything from new commercial buildings and apartments to makerspaces, restaurants, small businesses and food halls.

In December, Fairfax issued a request for expressions of interest to developers, joint ventures and nonprofits to lease space or land on the minimum-security portion of the historic Lorton Reformatory campus to “supply a product, service or experience” that would activate the campus, which is located at 9518 Workhouse Way and fronts state Route 123.

The long-term goal is to create new revenue streams from an underutilized piece of land and enhance the Workhouse Arts Center, which opened in 2008 in several historic former prison buildings, into more of a cultural resource and tourist attraction in Fairfax.

