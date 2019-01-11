202.5
Fair Winds Brewing owner Casey Jones dies

January 11, 2019
Casey Jones, CEO and owner of Fair Winds Brewing Co., has died unexpectedly, according to a Thursday statement made on the Lorton brewery’s social media channels.

His age and cause of death have not been disclosed.

“Casey’s vision, dedication and commitment has been integral to our business from day one,” the statement reads. “He will be dearly missed.”

Fair Winds announced Thursday morning its taproom would be closed for the day due to “unforeseen circumstances,” and followed up in the evening that Jones had died.

Jones opened Fair Winds in 2015 and it went on to win six awards from the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild between 2016 and 2018.

Fair Winds’ success is an example of Northern Virginia’s burgeoning craft brewery scene that Jones likened to the spreading of Starbucks franchises.

“When you have one Starbucks on the corner, you get a certain number of coffee drinkers in the area,” Jones told the Washington Business Journal in a 2017 interview .”When you increase that…

