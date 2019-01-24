Face in the Crowd: Looking for a mentor? They don’t have to look like you.

During a recent drive home, a segment on WTOP caught my attention. In it, CNN reporter Julia Carpenter was recounting a story she’d written on mentorship. Many women mentor other women, she said, while men…

In it, CNN reporter Julia Carpenter was recounting a story she’d written on mentorship. Many women mentor other women, she said, while men seek mentors in other men and some women are mentored by higher-ranking men. That means female executives are rarely tapped as mentors by male employees or associates.

One reason, the story noted, lies in the fact that women hold fewer management positions, making them less likely to be associated with mentorship roles.

It made me think about the Business Journal’s upcoming BizWomen Mentoring Monday event (ahem — set for Feb. 25 in McLean, registration now open). Our annual morning mentoring session is replicated at Business Journals across the country, bringing together thousands of top female executives to mentor other women looking for career advice.

But what would happen if that program was opened up to male participants? Would men here be less likely to participate in a…