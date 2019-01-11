Face in the Crowd: Companies should look beyond happy hour when celebrating a win

Ah, January. With the holidays behind us, we collectively pump the brakes on all post-work celebration, opting instead for talks that revolve around words like “resolution” and “budget” and “Whole30” and “dry January.” It’s a…

With the holidays behind us, we collectively pump the brakes on all post-work celebration, opting instead for talks that revolve around words like “resolution” and “budget” and “Whole30” and “dry January.” It’s a period of cutting back. For many, that involves less alcohol.

That’s not always an easy prospect in Washington, a land of happy hour bounty where some 11 percent of the adult population falls into the category of “heavy drinkers,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

Wine and beer are a natural pairing with our endless networking and awarding. When I ask corporate leaders how their teams celebrate a big win or keep morale high during a busy season, happy hours always rank highly.

But are offices doing enough to create culture and camaraderie sans cocktails? Perhaps employees are participating in a monthlong reprieve, they’ve given alcohol up permanently or they just…