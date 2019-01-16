Exclusive: Leidos to lease Marriott office space

Leidos Holdings Inc. plans to lease about 300,000 square feet of Gaithersburg office space currently occupied by Marriott International Inc. as the government IT contractor embarks on a multiyear consolidation of its Montgomery County footprint.…

Leidos Holdings Inc. plans to lease about 300,000 square feet of Gaithersburg office space currently occupied by Marriott International Inc. as the government IT contractor embarks on a multiyear consolidation of its Montgomery County footprint.

The news comes on the heels of the Reston giant selling a 44-acre office campus nearby that was the former home of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s (NYSE: LMT) information systems and global solutions business. Lockheed had spun off that division, known as IS&GS, which merged with Leidos in 2016 and created a $10 billion government contracting behemoth.

Leidos currently leases space in Montgomery at 700 N. Frederick Ave., owned by Frederick-based developer Matan Cos., while it works to eventually shift anywhere from 950 to 1,100 employees roughly 4 miles south to 9737 Washingtonian Blvd. It’s all part of Leidos’ consolidation in the county — one whose first phase is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020 and whose final phase should…