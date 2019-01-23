Exclusive: Greater Washington is getting a new local bank

Vision Bank aims to be Greater Washington’s next community bank — and it’s gathered a group of longtime bankers with plans to launch in Tysons later this year. The privately held bank is headed by…

The privately held bank is headed by Chairman and CEO Mindi McClure, a former Bank of Georgetown director and founder and CEO of Arlington financial advisory firm MHM Capital LLC, and Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Rick Horn, former general counsel to WashingtonFirst Bank. It is working to raise between $30 million and $40 million in capital before opening its doors in the second quarter, McClure told me in an interview, though she declined to comment on how much has been raised so far.

“There is just a lot of pent-up demand for startup banks,” McClure said. “At the same time, you have $17 billion worth of assets that are in banks where they didn’t intend to be and that creates opportunities for us and for others, too.”

Over the last 10 years, she said, 14 community banks in the region have been acquired…