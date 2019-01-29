Exclusive: Adventist’s White Oak hospital is coming. Here are the details.

Adventist HealthCare’s long-awaited Silver Spring hospital will open Aug. 25. The 180-bed White Oak Medical Center will complete remaining work in patient care areas over the next few months, according to Gaithersburg-based Adventist. Work also includes:…

Adventist HealthCare’s long-awaited Silver Spring hospital will open Aug. 25.

The 180-bed White Oak Medical Center will complete remaining work in patient care areas over the next few months, according to Gaithersburg-based Adventist. Work also includes:

Construction on a 1,000-space parking garage, slated to finish in April

Development of a walking path along the lake behind the hospital, to be completed in May

Road work around the campus

The $404 million, 472,000-square-foot project was built to replace its nonprofit owner’s existing Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, where it will open a 24/7 urgent care center and maintain some physician offices. Up to 1,400 employees from that site will relocate to White Oak at 12100 Plum Orchard Drive off U.S. Route 29 and Cherry Hill Road.

White Oak Medical Center will have 28 intensive care unit beds, 16 intermediate care negative pressure beds, 22 maternity beds, eight observation beds on medial surgical units and an emergency…