Exclusive: A high-profile team leaves Washington Fine Properties

A real estate team that averages more than $100 million in luxury property sales annually and has sold some of the area’s most well-known homes is moving from Washington Fine Properties to 7-year-old real estate upstart Compass Inc.

McFadden Partners, comprising principal Mark McFadden, his son, Hunter McFadden, and wife, Lyn McFadden, made the leap because of a combination of Compass’ time-saving technology platform and what Mark McFadden sees as a clear vision for the future of a fragmented industry. It’s only the second time he has transitioned to a new company in 30 years and “is confident it will be the last time.”

“I think it was their forward-looking vision. I think it’s the culture. But I also took a step back and looked at the future of our industry and they are at the forefront of that. And I wanted to be a part of that,” Mark McFadden said. “Global real estate is a $217 trillion asset class and there is no company, except Compass, that is simplifying the entire home buying…