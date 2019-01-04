Events D.C.’s name will get some prominent placement in one of the oldest soccer tournaments in the world. The District’s conventions and sports authority announced Thursday it signed on as the new sleeve sponsor for…

The District’s conventions and sports authority announced Thursday it signed on as the new sleeve sponsor for Welsh club Swansea City AFC for the Football Association Challenge Cup.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Events D.C. will have its logo on the sleeve of Swansea jerseys through the club’s run in the FA Cup.

Swansea is co-owned by Jason Levien, the CEO and managing general owner of D.C. United. Swansea currently competes in the English Football League Championship, the second level of English football. The club was relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, ending a seven-year run in the top flight.

“We are thrilled that Events D.C. has decided to use Swansea City’s international reach to help promote its brand to a broader global audience,” Swansea COO Chris Pearlman said in a statement.

Events D.C. said in a release it was attracted to…