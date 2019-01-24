Events D.C. signs on as jersey sponsor of Mark Ein’s esports team

Events D.C. will be the signature sponsor for the Washington Justice’s inaugural Overwatch League season. It was previously announced that Events D.C. would sponsor the esports team, a part of serial entrepreneur Mark Ein’s new Washington…

Events D.C. will be the signature sponsor for the Washington Justice’s inaugural Overwatch League season.

It was previously announced that Events D.C. would sponsor the esports team, a part of serial entrepreneur Mark Ein’s new Washington Esports Ventures company, but now the District’s convention and sports authority, will be the exclusive jersey patch sponsor and provide live event experiences, content and access to the region’s Overwatch community.

When Washington Esports Ventures initially approached Events D.C., the board determined the sponsorship package was too large for the agency, but negotiated a pared-down agreement.

The sponsorship they reached is valued at a price tag of $750,000 in fiscal 2019.

The Justice’s inaugural season, which starts Feb. 14, will be played at Blizzard Arena in Burbank, California. The team will begin playing and hosting tournaments in the District in 2020.

“This partnership is a natural fit for us, as a part of the city’s greater vision…