Enlightenment Capital forms another government tech platform

Chevy Chase-based aerospace and defense investment firm Enlightenment Capital has taken a stake in a Chantilly security engineering company. System High Corp. becomes the initial investment of a new Enlightenment platform, according to Partner Jason…

Chevy Chase-based aerospace and defense investment firm Enlightenment Capital has taken a stake in a Chantilly security engineering company.

System High Corp. becomes the initial investment of a new Enlightenment platform, according to Partner Jason Rigoli, straddling the defense, intelligence and commercial markets for cybersecurity and information assurance technology.

Terms of the investment weren’t disclosed.

This is the second platform Enlightenment has bankrolled in the last four months, following its formation in October of a new government services company called EverWatch.

System High was launched in 2005 by Kirk Blubaugh and four other partners, with the National Reconnaissance Office as its primary customer. The company grew to 200 employees by 2015 thanks in part to a big contract win four years prior from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

System High President Rob Howe was named CEO, while Blubaugh will take a seat on the company’s board and remain a…