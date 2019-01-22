Engineering firm latest to shift HQ to The Boro

Alion Science and Technology Corp. is leaving one Tysons tower for another. The engineering firm, headquartered at Lerner Enterprises’ 1750 Tysons Blvd., has agreed to lease 14,000 square feet at Boro Tower on the former…

The engineering firm, headquartered at Lerner Enterprises’ 1750 Tysons Blvd., has agreed to lease 14,000 square feet at Boro Tower on the former campus of Science Applications International Corp., tower co-developers The Meridian Group and Rockefeller Group announced Tuesday.

The $170 million Boro Tower, scheduled to deliver this month, is now 70 percent preleased, with about 123,000 square feet still available. Alion will join KPMG LLP (roughly 168,000 square feet), Tegna Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) (46,000 square feet), Hogan Lovells (44,500 square feet), and Womble Bond Dickinson (24,239 square feet).

The LEED Gold, 20-story Boro Tower was designed by Gensler and constructed by Skanska. It features a glass-curtain wall accented by terra cotta, a rooftop terrace with views to the Blue Ridge mountains and D.C., and 10,000 square feet of lobby-level retail.

The building is part of The Boro, the 1.7 million-square-foot…