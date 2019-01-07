Emergent BioSolutions CEO to step down

Daniel Abdun-Nabi will retire as CEO of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) after leading the Gaithersburg biotech through a pivotal seven-year period. He will continue to serve as chief and board member until March 31,…

He will continue to serve as chief and board member until March 31, the company announced Friday. Bob Kramer, the company’s current president and chief operating officer, will succeed Abdun-Nabi as president and CEO, effective April 1. He’ll also fill the vacant board seat.

Abdun-Nabi said he plans to spend more time with his children and wife, who also recently retired as an attorney, and to pursue new hobbies and explore philanthropic efforts relating to clean and safe water.

Still, he isn’t leaving entirely. Beginning April 1, he’ll serve as a consultant to the company, to provide guidance on strategic plan development, mergers and acquisitions, other transactions and regulatory matters, and to help with the executive transition, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. That work will amount to about 40…