202.5
Home » Latest News » Emergent BioSolutions CEO to…

Emergent BioSolutions CEO to step down

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 7, 2019 11:41 am 01/07/2019 11:41am
Share

Daniel Abdun-Nabi will retire as CEO of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) after leading the Gaithersburg biotech through a pivotal seven-year period.

He will continue to serve as chief and board member until March 31, the company announced Friday. Bob Kramer, the company’s current president and chief operating officer, will succeed Abdun-Nabi as president and CEO, effective April 1. He’ll also fill the vacant board seat. 

Abdun-Nabi said he plans to spend more time with his children and wife, who also recently retired as an attorney, and to pursue new hobbies and explore philanthropic efforts relating to clean and safe water.

Still, he isn’t leaving entirely. Beginning April 1, he’ll serve as a consultant to the company, to provide guidance on strategic plan development, mergers and acquisitions, other transactions and regulatory matters, and to help with the executive transition, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. That work will amount to about 40…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500