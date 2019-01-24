Edens’ massive Latin market will open this summer in Northeast

La Cosecha, a contemporary Latin market from developer Edens, will open in June just steps from the popular Union Market in Northeast D.C. The market will be home to at least 14 retail tenants and…

La Cosecha, a contemporary Latin market from developer Edens, will open in June just steps from the popular Union Market in Northeast D.C.

The market will be home to at least 14 retail tenants and restaurants housed in 20,000 square feet of culinary, retail and entertainment space at 1270 4th St. NE.

“We are excited to open the doors of La Cosecha this summer, establishing an international stage for the beautiful, rich cultures of Latin America,” says Edens CEO Jodie McLean said in a statement. “We’ve been inspired by the support and enthusiasm of both the Latin American embassies and the wider Latin American community who have been instrumental and instructional in guiding our attempt at bringing forth an authentic, sophisticated representation of the rich heritages, cultures and experiences of their home countries.”

The tenants include:

Elcielo — This will be the second U.S. outpost from Colombian chef Juan Manuel Barrientos. The luxury restaurant has locations in Miami,…