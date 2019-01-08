E-verify is down. Here’s what local companies are doing instead.

Software company REI Systems plans to hire 200 new employees in the first half of 2019 but those plans have hit a snag with the ongoing partial government shutdown, now in its third week. That’s…

That’s in part because the Sterling-based government contractor uses the government-operated, web-based E-verify system to confirm the eligibility of employees to work in the U.S. Hiring at REI is currently postponed for contracts with agencies that have not received appropriations from the federal government, but Jeff Myers, the company’s senior director, told me 10 new people will need to be brought on this month for projects that have already been appropriated funds.

REI won’t be able to use E-verify, so it will collect and review documentation until the system is running again. That’s a practice in line with the recommendations of the Professional Services Council, a trade organization that supports many of the region’s federal contractors.

