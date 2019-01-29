Douglas Development makes a bargain buy in Fairfax County

Douglas Development Corp. has acquired an empty Fair Lakes office building for $8.2 million, a rare, outside-the-Beltway deal for the District-based developer. A Douglas Development affiliate, Jemal’s Fair Lakes LLC, acquired the nearly 215,300-square-foot building…

A Douglas Development affiliate, Jemal’s Fair Lakes LLC, acquired the nearly 215,300-square-foot building at 12902 Federal Systems Park Drive earlier this month from special servicer LNR Partners. The building, also known as the Atrium at Fair Lakes, had been vacant since IBM (NYSE: IBM) moved out in 2009 for new space at 2300 Dulles Station Blvd. in Herndon. The property is assessed at nearly $13.3 million, according to Fairfax County land records.

Representatives for Douglas could not be reached for comment.

Fairfax County isn’t entirely foreign territory for the company, but close to it. The developer also owns a vacant office building and the adjacent MVC Late Night Video store on Old Keene Mill Road in Springfield, as well as a retail building at 8601 Westwood Center Drive in Tysons.

The Fair Lakes property is tied to a…