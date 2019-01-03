Don Ciccio & Figli raises $430K for new Ivy City distillery

Italian spirits maker Don Ciccio & Figli has raised $430,800 for its new distillery in Ivy City. The distiller, which makes amaro, limoncello and other spirits, is moving from a 3,600-square-foot location on Kansas Avenue…

The distiller, which makes amaro, limoncello and other spirits, is moving from a 3,600-square-foot location on Kansas Avenue NW to 7,100 square feet at 1907 Fairview Ave. NE in Ivy City, founder Francesco Amodeo said Wednesday. He hopes to open in early March.

The move will put Don Ciccio & Figli in the midst of a craft beverage hub in Ivy City; its new distillery is across the street from One Eight Distilling and not far from the Republic Restoratives and Jos. A. Magnus distilleries and Atlas Brewing Co.

Francesco sees a lot of opportunity in the location given the complementary businesses. Don Ciccio already stocks One Eight’s products in its tap room and vice versa.

Amodeo said the new space will allow for more distilling capacity than the current location, which he called “a little off the beaten path.” The new facility can produce up to 200,000 bottles annually, up from…