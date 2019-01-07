202.5
Dollar lower

By The Associated Press January 7, 2019 4:09 pm 01/07/2019 04:09pm
The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.33 Canadian dollars, down from late Friday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.35 Mexican pesos, down from late Friday.

