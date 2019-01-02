202.5
Dollar dips slightly

By The Associated Press January 2, 2019 11:07 am 01/02/2019 11:07am
The U.S. dollar is down slightly against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.36 Canadian dollars and 19.63 Mexican pesos, both slightly lower than late Tuesday.

