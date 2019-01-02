Dollar dips slightly

The U.S. dollar is down slightly against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.36 Canadian dollars and 19.63 Mexican pesos, both slightly lower than late Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar is down slightly against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.36 Canadian dollars and 19.63 Mexican pesos, both slightly lower than late Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.