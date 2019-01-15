Does Kiddar Capital owe you money? Here’s the deadline to make a claim.

If real estate developer Todd Hitt’s Kiddar Capital owes you money, then you have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 to make a claim, according to a notice published in the Washington Business Journal’s Jan.…

If real estate developer Todd Hitt’s Kiddar Capital owes you money, then you have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 to make a claim, according to a notice published in the Washington Business Journal’s Jan. 11 print issue.

Any person or business that fails to make a claim by the deadline will be prohibited from seeking any disbursement from Kiddar Capital’s liquidation, according to the notice. The forms and supporting documentation needed to make a claim can be found at www.americanlegal.com/kiddar or via written request to kiddar@americanlegal.com.

I’ve reached out to Hitt’s lawyer, David Schertler of D.C.-based Schertler and Onorato LLP, for comment and will update this if I hear back.

The claims notice is the latest update in an ongoing fraud case, one of two against Hitt, by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hitt had agreed to a civil settlement with the SEC over charges that he was “skimming” millions in investor funds earmarked for purchasing an office building near a future Silver…