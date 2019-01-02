Debbi Jarvis looks to boost Howard’s local business outreach

Howard University is stepping up outreach to local business community leaders — and it’s hired a familiar Greater Washington face to do it. Pepco alum Debbi Jarvis is Howard’s new senior vice president of corporate…

Pepco alum Debbi Jarvis is Howard’s new senior vice president of corporate relations. Now three months into the role, she’s spearheading the university’s efforts to strengthen conversations with corporations and promote institutional giving, as part of President Wayne Frederick’s leadership team.

It’s a new position at Howard. The school’s vice president of development and alumni affairs previously led some of this work, but “I am a way to enhance the development, to take the ball and run with it in a different way to help further the advancement,” Jarvis told me.

At Pepco Holdings Inc., where she served most recently as vice president of corporate relations, Jarvis oversaw philanthropy and managed connections in the nonprofit sector. Howard was one of the company’s partners at that time.

So when Jarvis spoke with Frederick…