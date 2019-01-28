Debate over sole-source contract for D.C. Lottery vendor heats up

The D.C. Lottery wants the D.C. Council to approve a bill that would allow the agency to negotiate a new contract with its current vendor, circumventing an open procurement process and ensuring the city gets…

The D.C. Lottery wants the D.C. Council to approve a bill that would allow the agency to negotiate a new contract with its current vendor, circumventing an open procurement process and ensuring the city gets a sports betting platform before its neighbors.

But not everyone supports the proposed sole-source contract with Intralot, an international gaming company. At a sometimes contentious hearing Monday before the council’s Committee on Finance and Revenue, a handful of witnesses said they oppose the bill and questioned a study the city commissioned to show the benefits of acting fast.

Intralot currently operates the D.C. Lottery’s gaming system under a $7 million annual contract that expires in May 2020.

D.C. CFO Jeffrey DeWitt, whose office oversees the revenue-generating lottery agency, testified that the D.C. Lottery planned to seek bids for a new contract in an open procurement, but the agency’s plans changed when the D.C. Council approved sports betting in December. He said officials…