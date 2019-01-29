David Rubenstein’s family office, Rockville firm partner to buy Silver Spring apartment community

Rockville-based The Donaldson Group LLC, David Rubenstein’s private family office and DRA Advisors LLC have partnered to acquire a Silver Spring residential community for $86.75 million. Montgomery White Oak Apartments is a 592-unit community on…

Rockville-based The Donaldson Group LLC, David Rubenstein’s private family office and DRA Advisors LLC have partnered to acquire a Silver Spring residential community for $86.75 million.

Montgomery White Oak Apartments is a 592-unit community on Stewart Lane and Lockwood Drive comprised of mid-rise and garden-style apartments and townhouses. The 28-acre, 18-building development, located adjacent to the Food and Drug Administration headquarters and less than a mile from the planned Viva White Oak, was constructed between 1965 and 1967.

The new owners are The Donaldson Group, a full-service real estate management and investment company; Declaration Capital, the New York-based family office of billionaire The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) co-founder David Rubenstein; and a fund managed by New York-based DRA Advisors.

They plan to invest additional capital in renovations, according to a release, notably the replacement of the central heating and cooling plant with high-efficiency heat…