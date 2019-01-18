D.C. United advancing Audi Field-adjacent development

D.C. United is right on schedule with Parcel B, the 2-acre site immediately adjacent to Audi Field at Buzzard Point that it has long planned to develop with a mix of uses. Bisnow reports, citing…

D.C. United is right on schedule with Parcel B, the 2-acre site immediately adjacent to Audi Field at Buzzard Point that it has long planned to develop with a mix of uses.

Bisnow reports, citing a source with knowledge, that four big-name developers are in late stage negotiations with D.C. United to tackle Parcel B as a development partner. The District owns that site in addition to Audi Field itself, though the Major League Soccer franchise has the right to develop Parcel B.

PN Hoffman, Hines, Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) and Cordish Cos. are vying for the opportunity, Bisnow reports, pegging the project’s value at about $200 million. PN Hoffman is a co-developer of The Wharf. Toll Brothers is redeveloping Sursum Corda. Hines is co-leading the redevelopment of the Walter Reed Army Medical Center campus. And Cordish developed Live Casino in Anne Arundel County.

The Parcel B site could support up to 600,000 square feet of commercial or mixed-use development.

