D.C. takes steps to protect federal workers from eviction, foreclosure as shutdown rolls on

The partial federal government shutdown is now in its 32nd day, and some 800,000 federal employees are three days from missing a second paycheck.

In response, the D.C. Council adopted emergency legislation Tuesday to temporarily shield federal workers from a host of potential disasters, including homelessness. Roughly 10 percent of that 800,000 — 420,000 “essential” employees working without pay, and 380,000 not working at all — live in the District.

“These federal workers and contractors will soon be facing eviction, foreclosure, and possible homelessness,” per the emergency bill. “The sudden onslaught of homeless District residents will create a severe hardship for the unpaid federal workers, and will also greatly tax the District’s homeless services system.”

The emergency measure, offered by Councilwoman Anita Bonds, D-At large, temporarily prohibits landlords and lenders from evicting or foreclosing on a federal worker until 30 days after an appropriations bill…