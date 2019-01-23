D.C.’s Soupergirl is raising money to support rapid growth post-‘Shark Tank’

Don’t doubt the “Shark Tank” effect. It’s the lesson we’ve learned time and time again as local companies take the national TV stage and pitch their ventures to a panel of investors, an event often…

Don’t doubt the “Shark Tank” effect.

It’s the lesson we’ve learned time and time again as local companies take the national TV stage and pitch their ventures to a panel of investors, an event often followed by rapid growth that threatens to make or break them.

Sara Polon, founder of District-based soup company Soupergirl, is now riding that wave, looking to raise somewhere between $500,000 and $1.5 million in seed funding to sustain her business.

This comes after Polon and her mother, Marilyn, presented the 10-year-old company on an October episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” They didn’t come away with a deal, but did get an adviser in RSE Ventures CEO Matt Higgins.

Since then, Soupergirl has been full speed ahead. It added nationwide shipping. It revived its gazpacho program, set to launch again this summer (and featured in the Wall Street Journal). It landed a slot on “The Today Show” (set to air Thursday morning on NBC).

The trick now, Polon said, is to secure…