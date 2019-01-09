D.C.’s oldest synagogue wheeled down Third Street NW to its latest home

A Wednesday in the middle of January during a government shutdown is probably a better time than most to close Third Street NW and move an entire building. For the third and probably final time,…

A Wednesday in the middle of January during a government shutdown is probably a better time than most to close Third Street NW and move an entire building.

For the third and probably final time, the Adas Israel synagogue — the District’s oldest synagogue, built in 1876 — was guided a block to its final location at the corner of Third and F streets NW. It will sit adjacent to the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Washington’s 25,000-square-foot Lillian and Albert Small Jewish Museum expected to deliver in 2021.

The historic structure was last moved in 2016 to make room for the construction of the $1.3 billion, 2.2 million-square-foot mixed-used Capitol Crossing project.

The Jewish Historical Society put some of the museum’s artifacts on display at a table set up for the invent, including a lace collar worn by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a law school notebook used by Justice Louis Brandeis.

Construction on the $40 million museum is slated to begin this summer.…