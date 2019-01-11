D.C.’s Airbnb hosts took home $96M in 2018

For Airbnb Inc., there are roughly 96 million reasons why it fought so hard in 2018 to stop the District, unsuccessfully, from pursuing a regulatory crackdown on its hosts. That’s the amount, $96 million, that…

For Airbnb Inc., there are roughly 96 million reasons why it fought so hard in 2018 to stop the District, unsuccessfully, from pursuing a regulatory crackdown on its hosts.

That’s the amount, $96 million, that more than 6,300 Airbnb hosts in D.C. proper earned last year from renting out their homes to visitors, the company announced Friday. That’s up from $82 million in 2017.

Airbnb hosts welcomed 517,500 guests to the District in 2018 alone. Those hosts earn about $10,000 per year in supplemental income, according to the San Francisco-based Airbnb, and the data “clearly shows that home sharing is instrumental to the financial future of thousands of D.C. families as well as our city overall,” Airbnb spokeswoman Liz DeBold said in a statement.

“Short-term rentals are an economic engine — one that we will continue to fight to protect as we kick off 2019,” DeBold said.

In November, the D.C. Council adopted some of the most stringent home-sharing regulations in the country,…