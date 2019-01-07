202.5
D.C. pregnancy app raises $6M to enter new markets

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 7, 2019 12:05 am 01/07/2019 12:05am
When former Deloitte consultants Anish Sebastian and Juan Pablo Segura started Babyscripts in 2014, they set out to better connect expectant mothers with their doctors. Now they’re broadening that scope with $6 million in fresh funding.

Dutch health tech company Philips (NYSE: PHG) led the extension of the company’s Series A round, with participation from StartUp Health and NueCura Partners. It brings the startup’s total funding to date to about $14 million.

District-based Babyscripts, whose obstetrics app facilitates communication between physicians and their pregnant patients at key milestones, will use the new capital to reach more users and expand the virtual care platform beyond prenatal care, according to Segura, its president and co-founder.

The company will use the financing to:

Increase market share. Philips’ financial investment and international sales network is expected to attract more providers to the platform.
Break into the Medicaid market. Babyscripts hopes…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

