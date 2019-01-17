202
D.C. lobbying shop acquired by Florida firm

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 17, 2019 9:25 am 01/17/2019 09:25am
Orlando, Florida-based GrayRobinson PA has acquired D.C. lobbying firm Eris Group LLC effective Feb. 1. Terms of the deal were not revealed.

This move extends GrayRobinson’s capabilities beyond Florida and expands its ability to serve clients with federal lobbying needs, as Eris Group is a government relations advocacy firm that develops legislative, regulatory, communication and political strategies.

The move comes after six attorneys left the GrayRobinson to join rival firm Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns in December.

With this acquisition, GrayRobinson’s government affairs and lobbying practice group increases to 26 lobbyists throughout Florida and Washington. Eris Group’s daily contact with policymakers and knowledge of the business and political environment in Washington boosts GrayRobinson’s Florida-based lobbying practice. 

“Bringing together our resources significantly benefits both firms and our clients, integrating strong federal lobbying experience and enhancing…

