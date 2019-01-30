D.C. heading back to the West Coast for tech recruiting trip

Last year, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other District officials flew to the West Coast as part of an exploratory recruiting trip to meet with companies such as Netflix Inc., Yelp Inc. and other tech…

Last year, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other District officials flew to the West Coast as part of an exploratory recruiting trip to meet with companies such as Netflix Inc., Yelp Inc. and other tech firms.

Next month, officials from the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development are going back, this time with a much more elaborate plan to woo businesses in three categories: mobility firms like Lyft Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc., tech companies focused on growing jobs with women and people of color, and esports companies that could add to a larger strategy by Events D.C., the city’s convention and sports authority, to attract competitive video gaming tournaments.

“Last year was a little bit more exploratory,” said Brian Kenner, D.C’s deputy mayor for Planning and Economic Development. “I’m not sure we had identified sort of goals around those verticals. This year, we are doubling down on that.”

Kenner declined to name the companies his office has booked appointments…