D.C. Council to finally take up ‘high priority’ comp plan bill

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said Monday that a long-delayed bill to amend the critical introductory chapter of the District’s comprehensive plan is back on his radar, saying it’s a “high priority” that will provide clarity for development in the city over the next 20 years.

The legislation was introduced by Mayor Muriel Bowser last year to amend the “framework element” chapter of the plan, but a vote was delayed until the new year as the council pursued other pressing legislation. If approved, the bill could potentially provide relief for dozens of developers hoping to move forward on higher density projects that would add thousands of residential units to all areas of the District.

Many projects, including the $720 million McMillan Sand Filtration Plant redevelopment and several in the Union Market area, remain in limbo due to appeals by activist groups that claim the projects don’t conform with land-use policies and could exacerbate gentrification.

Mendelson reintroduced the…