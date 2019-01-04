202.5
Home » Latest News » Crystal House owner applies…

Crystal House owner applies to expand its expansion big time

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 4, 2019 5:38 pm 01/04/2019 05:38pm
Share

Less than two months after Amazon selected Crystal City for half of its second headquarters, the owner of Crystal House Apartments is nearly tripling its efforts to expand the complex.

Real estate developer Roseland Residential Trust, the multifamily arm of Mack-Cali Realty Corp., has filed a development application with Arlington County to broaden its 252-unit expansion to 798 units in four new buildings, according to UrbanTurf.

The company filed its original application to add one building in March 2017. That application has been pending.

Crystal House III (11 stories, 432 units), IV (11 stories, 222 units), V (seven stories, 81 units) and VI (six stories, 63 units) are proposed to be built on the 17-acre site near 18th and South Eads Street, which would create a total of 1,626 apartment units and 1,230 parking spaces for all of Crystal House. Roseland still intends on dedicating about 31,000 square feet for a public park at 22nd and South Fern Street.

Application documents obtained…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500