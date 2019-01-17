Cost rises for RFK rec fields after discovery of lead in soil

Events D.C., the city’s conventions and sports authority, is raising the price tag of planned community sports fields at the RFK Stadium campus due to the discovery of lead in the soil at the site. …

The Events D.C. board on Thursday approved a budget increase of roughly $3.7 million to cover lead remediation. That amount is on top of $2 million the agency already set aside for soil remediation at the project.

The costs are associated with the necessity of shipping the lead-containing soil to an out-of-region facility, said Events D.C. CEO Greg O’Dell.

The additional funding brings the total projected cost of the fields to $35.8 million. The project includes three synthetic turf, multipurpose fields — two for soccer and one for baseball or softball — plus support buildings and a pavilion where Events D.C. hopes to host gatherings and other events.

The additional remediation isn’t expected to affect the project’s timeline, and Events D.C. still hopes to open the fields…