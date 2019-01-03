CorePower Yoga coming to Adams Morgan

Yoga studio chain CorePower Yoga will join a new bar and restaurant from the Fainting Goat team in the new building at 1773 Columbia Road NW. The project, which includes luxury apartments and retail space…

The project, which includes luxury apartments and retail space at the site of a former Payless ShoeSource, is across the street from the buzzy Line D.C. hotel and comes from some of the same partners: Foxhall Partners and Beztak Properties.

The developers have named the project AdMo Heights. The team behind Michelin-starred Tail Up Goat has signed a lease to open a more casual restaurant and bar, called Reveler’s Hour, there.

A building permit application filed in November references a “new yoga studio called CorePower Yoga” at 1773 Columbia. The building permit has not been granted.

Foxhall declined to comment on forthcoming retail tenants. CorePower also declined to comment. This would be CorePower’s 12th location in the D.C. area; it has several in Northwest D.C. and Northern Virginia and one in Bethesda.

It also appears that…