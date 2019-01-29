Contractor agrees to settle Silver Line concrete allegations for $1M

A Pennsylvania contractor has agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations it falsified test records related concrete panels used in the construction of the Silver Line’s $2.8 billion second phase. The settlement between the…

The settlement between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Universal Concrete Products Corp. and its president and co-owner comes about six months after UCP Quality Control Manager Andrew Nolan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Nolan and employees under his watch allegedly falsified test records “to make it appear as through air content for the concrete was within the required range of air content,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release. Under the settlement agreement, there has been no determination of civil liability.

“While UCP was confident in its defense, the settlement amount is less than what legal and expert costs would have been through a trial. Settlement was the prudent course,” UCP said in a statement, as reported…